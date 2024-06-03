On June 3, 2024, Henry Smith, a Director at Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS, Financial), executed a sale of 7,217 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 48,019 shares of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd operates as a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance. The company offers its services to various sectors, ensuring a diversified business model.

Over the past year, Henry Smith has sold a total of 13,217 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 4 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd were trading at $72.9 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $6.107 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.03, which is lower than the industry median of 11.57 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is $58.50 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

