Karim Temsamani, CEO of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX, Financial), executed a sale of 43,129 shares of the company on June 4, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 385,530 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $8.66 per share.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX, Financial) operates a platform that provides marketers with insights and solutions to make their advertising more relevant and measurable. The company partners with financial institutions to analyze purchase data from bank customers to target advertising based on spending patterns.

Over the past year, Karim Temsamani has sold a total of 368,506 shares of Cardlytics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Cardlytics Inc shows a pattern of 18 insider sells and 4 insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Cardlytics Inc's shares were trading at $8.66 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $428.803 million. The stock's price relative to the GF Value of $12.91 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67, indicating that the stock is currently assessed as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Cardlytics Inc may find these insights from the insider's recent transaction and the company's valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions.

