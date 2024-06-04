On June 4, 2024, Director Emil Michael sold 111,938 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 887,138 shares of the company.

D-Wave Quantum Inc is engaged in the development, fabrication, and deployment of quantum computing systems, software, and services. The company's technology is designed to solve complex data and optimization problems that are difficult or impossible for traditional computing systems to handle.

The shares were sold at a price of $1.3 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $145,519.4. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company to a significant amount, reflecting a notable change in their holdings.

Over the past year, Emil Michael has sold a total of 111,938 shares and has not purchased any shares. This pattern of selling is consistent with the broader insider activity at D-Wave Quantum Inc, where there have been 3 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

The market cap of D-Wave Quantum Inc is currently $224.973 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details on the company's financial health and market position.

