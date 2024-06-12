Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (SZHIF, Financial)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (SZHIF) recently announced a dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on 2024-06-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd Do?

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd is the largest vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer in the world. The group mainly produces sportswear (75% of 2022 revenue), casual wear (21% of revenue), and lingerie (3% of revenue) for international clients such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Uniqlo. Mainland China is its largest market, accounting for 26% of sales in 2022. This is followed by Europe, the US and Japan. Shenzhou currently operates manufacturing plants in China, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

A Glimpse at Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend History

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2019. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.52% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.02%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was -3.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 1.50% per year. And over the past decade, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 16.30%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's earnings increased by approximately -7.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 31.9% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -2.90%, which outperforms approximately 32.77% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Dividend Sustainability and Future Prospects

Given Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd's consistent dividend payments, robust profitability, and strategic growth initiatives, the company appears well-positioned to sustain and potentially increase its dividend payouts. Investors seeking dividend growth stocks may find Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd an attractive option. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

