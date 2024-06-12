H&R Block Inc's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of H&R Block Inc (HRB, Financial)

H&R Block Inc (HRB) recently announced a dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on 2024-07-03, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into H&R Block Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does H&R Block Inc Do?

H&R Block Inc provides income tax return preparation services, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services related to income tax preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company mainly prepares tax returns for customers within the United States through its company-owned offices, franchise locations, and online tax software. The vast majority of H&R Block's offices are located in the U.S. The company derives most of its total revenue from the U.S. assisted tax preparation fees. Revenue from franchise and product royalties and digital do-it-yourself tax solutions is also relatively significant.

A Glimpse at H&R Block Inc's Dividend History

H&R Block Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. H&R Block Inc has increased its dividend each year since 1998. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 26 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down H&R Block Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, H&R Block Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.43% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.49%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, H&R Block Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 3.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 3.40% per year. And over the past decade, H&R Block Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.20%.

Based on H&R Block Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of H&R Block Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.87%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, H&R Block Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.27.

H&R Block Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks H&R Block Inc's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. H&R Block Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and H&R Block Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. H&R Block Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 18.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 77.42% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, H&R Block Inc's earnings increased by approximately 65.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 95.65% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 12.50%, which outperforms approximately 69.57% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Given H&R Block Inc's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, strong profitability, and promising growth metrics, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend aristocrat status. Investors looking for stable dividend income and growth potential might find H&R Block Inc an attractive option. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

