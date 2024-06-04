Q2 2024 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the second quarter fiscal 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings conference call. My name is Gary and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) This conference is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Jeff Kvaal, Head of Investor Relations. Please proceed.



Jeff Kvaal - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon. Welcome to our second quarter of fiscal 2024 earnings conference call with Antonio Neri, HPE's President and CEO; and Marie Myers, HPE's CFO.



Let me remind you that this call is being webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. We have posted the press release and slide presentation accompanying the release on our investor relations web page. Elements of the financial information referenced on this call are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today.



HPE assumes no