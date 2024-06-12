Krones AG's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Krones AG (KRNNF, Financial)

Krones AG (KRNNF) has recently announced a dividend of $2.2 per share, set to be payable on June 7, 2024, with the ex-dividend date on June 5, 2024. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to delve into the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This analysis utilizes data from GuruFocus to evaluate the dividend performance of Krones AG and assess its future sustainability.

Understanding Krones AG's Business Model

Krones AG specializes in machinery and systems for filling, packaging, and producing beverages. Its offerings extend to information technology solutions and logistics associated with production lines. With its primary revenue derived from the Filling and Packaging Technology segment, Krones AG also operates in Process Technology and Intralogistics. The company's significant market presence spans Germany, with substantial operations in China, the Middle East, Africa, America, and other regions.

Review of Krones AG's Dividend History

Since 2013, Krones AG has maintained a consistent dividend payment schedule, distributing dividends annually. The company's commitment to returning value to shareholders is evident in its dividend history.

Examining Krones AG's Dividend Yield and Growth

Krones AG currently exhibits a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.40% and a forward dividend yield of 1.77%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the company's dividend growth rate was a robust 32.60%. However, looking further back, the five-year growth rate shows a decline of -8.10% per year, with a ten-year growth rate at -6.60%. The 5-year yield on cost for Krones AG stock is approximately 0.92% today.

The Sustainability of Krones AG's Dividends

The sustainability of a dividend is often gauged by the dividend payout ratio, which for Krones AG is currently 0.07. This low ratio suggests that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings, which supports future growth and provides a buffer against economic downturns. Additionally, Krones AG's profitability rank by GuruFocus stands at 7 out of 10, indicating strong earnings potential relative to its peers.

Future Growth Prospects of Krones AG

The company's growth rank is also favorable at 7 out of 10, reflecting a promising growth trajectory compared to its competitors. With a 3-year revenue growth rate of 12.40% per year, Krones AG's revenue generation capabilities are robust, outperforming approximately 62.89% of global competitors. These metrics suggest a strong foundation for ongoing dividend sustainability.

Conclusion: Krones AG's Dividend Outlook

Considering Krones AG's consistent dividend payments, robust growth rates, and strong financial health, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend payouts. Investors should feel reassured by Krones AG's strategic positioning and financial metrics, which support not only sustainability but potential growth in dividend distributions. For those interested in high-dividend yield opportunities, consider using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

