Star Bulk Carriers Corp's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK, Financial)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) recently announced a dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on June 20, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for June 5, 2024. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Star Bulk Carriers Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Star Bulk Carriers Corp Do?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels, which are used to transport bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. It owns a fleet of vessels that consists of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax. It generates revenues through the voyages it carries out.

A Glimpse at Star Bulk Carriers Corp's Dividend History

Star Bulk Carriers Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2019, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Star Bulk Carriers Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Star Bulk Carriers Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.38% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 11.31%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, Star Bulk Carriers Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 215.50%. Based on Star Bulk Carriers Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Star Bulk Carriers Corp stock as of today is approximately 5.38%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of March 31, 2024, Star Bulk Carriers Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. Star Bulk Carriers Corp's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 as of the same date suggests fair profitability, with net profit reported in 5 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Star Bulk Carriers Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Star Bulk Carriers Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 10.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 53.04% of global competitors.

In conclusion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp's robust dividend payments, impressive growth rate, manageable payout ratio, and fair profitability and growth metrics paint a promising picture for current and potential investors. For those looking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, consider using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

