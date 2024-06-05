Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE) Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS of $0.22 and Revenue of $36.3M Beat Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Strategic Growth

45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $36.3 million, up 27% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $32.45 million.
  • Net Income: $1.7 million, or $0.22 per basic common share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.18 per basic common share, in the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: 44.6%, an improvement from 43.4% in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $3.9 million, a 40% increase from $2.8 million in Q1-FY24.
  • Fire Services Business Growth: Increased by 92% year-over-year, driven by both organic growth and recent acquisitions.
  • Domestic vs. International Sales: Domestic sales were $14.3 million (39% of total), and international sales were $22.0 million (61% of total).
  • Updated FY25 Revenue Guidance: Raised to a range of $150 million to $155 million, up from previous estimates of $144.6 million.
On June 5, 2024, Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2024. Lakeland Industries Inc, a global manufacturer of protective clothing for various industries, demonstrated significant growth and strategic advancements in its latest earnings report.

Company Overview

Lakeland Industries Inc manufactures and sells safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. Its product segments include Disposables, Chemicals, Fire, Gloves, High Visibility, High-Performance Wear, and Wovens. The company serves a diverse customer base, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and mortuaries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories. Its geographical segments span the United States, Latin America, Canada, Asia, Mexico, Europe (United Kingdom), and other foreign regions.

Performance Highlights

Lakeland Industries Inc reported net sales of $36.3 million for Q1 FY25, a 27% increase from $28.7 million in the same period last year. This figure surpasses the analyst estimate of $32.45 million. The company's gross margin also improved to 44.6%, up from 43.4% in the prior year period. Net income rose to $1.7 million, or $0.22 per basic common share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.18 per basic common share, in Q1 FY24.

Strategic Growth and Achievements

The company's Fire services business, a key strategic focus, grew by 92% year-over-year, driven by both organic growth and recent acquisitions of Pacific Helmets and Jolly Scarpe. Organic revenue, excluding these acquisitions, increased by 13% year-over-year to $32.4 million. The Wovens product line saw a 49% increase, while Chemicals grew by 15%.

“Lakeland delivered strong first-quarter results as we continued to execute on our commitment to expand our fire services business globally through organic growth and strategic acquisitions,” said Jim Jenkins, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 FY25 was $3.9 million, a 40% increase from $2.8 million in Q1 FY24. The company's operating profit rose to $2.2 million, up from $1.9 million in the same period last year. Despite an increase in operating expenses to $14.0 million, the company managed to maintain a strong balance sheet with $28.4 million in cash and $13 million in total long-term debt.

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24
Net Sales $36.3 million $28.7 million
Gross Margin 44.6% 43.4%
Net Income $1.7 million $1.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA $3.9 million $2.8 million

Outlook and Guidance

Lakeland Industries Inc has raised its FY25 revenue guidance to a range of $150 million to $155 million, reflecting confidence in its strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. The company also expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $17 million to $20 million for FY25.

“We are pleased with our first quarter results and the progress to date of our acquisition strategy. We continue to believe our SSQ acquisition strategy and the investments we are making in our sales strategies position us for growth in revenue and profitability,” added Mr. Jenkins.

For more detailed insights and the full financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lakeland Industries Inc for further details.

