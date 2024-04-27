United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue Slightly Below Estimates

Net Sales Slightly Down, Net Loss Reported

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $7.5 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $7.515 billion, reflecting a 0.1% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $21 million, compared to a net income of $7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.34) per diluted share, significantly below the analyst estimate of $(0.06) per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $130 million, a decrease of 18.2% from $159 million in the prior year, driven by higher incentive compensation costs.
  • Free Cash Flow: $49 million, down from $65 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting lower net cash provided by operating activities.
  • Gross Profit: $1.0 billion, up by 2.0% year-over-year, with a gross profit rate of 13.6% of net sales.
  • Liquidity: Total liquidity of approximately $1.26 billion, including $39 million in cash and $1.23 billion in unused capacity under the asset-based lending facility.
Article's Main Image

On June 5, 2024, United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on April 27, 2024. United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic, and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products include national, regional, and private label brands grouped into various categories such as grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. The company serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators, and foodservice channels such as e-commerce platforms.

Performance Overview

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI, Financial) reported a net sales decrease of 0.1% to $7.5 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year. The company posted a net loss of $21 million, translating to a loss per diluted share (EPS) of $(0.34). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 18.2% to $130 million, and adjusted EPS fell to $0.10.

1798316594401800192.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the slight decline in net sales, United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI, Financial) managed to drive sequentially improving financial performance, including gradually improving volumes and the third consecutive quarter of accelerating adjusted EBITDA. This improvement was primarily due to disciplined expense management, including supply chain efficiencies. The company also extended its term loan maturity to May 2031 and is progressing with a financial review and multi-year strategic plan starting in fiscal 2025.

“We delivered another quarter in-line with our fiscal 2024 plan and our third consecutive quarter of improving profitability driven by continued progress on near-term operational and efficiency initiatives. This progress includes significant cost reduction actions and supply chain efficiencies, and we see opportunity to drive further improvement across these areas,” said Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023 Change
Net Sales $7.5 billion $7.5 billion -0.1%
Net (Loss) Income $(21) million $7 million -400.0%
Adjusted EBITDA $130 million $159 million -18.2%
EPS $(0.34) $0.12 -383.3%
Adjusted EPS $0.10 $0.54 -81.5%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 27, 2024, United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI, Financial) reported total assets of $7.585 billion, up from $7.394 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. The company's total liabilities stood at $5.904 billion, compared to $5.650 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $49 million, down from $65 million in the same period of the prior year. Total outstanding debt, net of cash, was $2.13 billion, reflecting a decrease of $30 million compared to the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI, Financial) has revised its fiscal 2024 outlook, lowering its expectations for net income and EPS primarily due to charges related to cost reduction actions. However, the company has raised the midpoints for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS while reducing capital and cloud implementation expenditures. The company expects its updated strategy to generate free cash flow approaching $100 million in fiscal 2025 and stable and dependable profit and cash flow growth, with improving returns on capital and declining net leverage on a multi-year basis.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from United Natural Foods Inc for further details.

