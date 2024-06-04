Director Robert Arsov Sells 60,000 Shares of Rumble Inc (RUM)

On June 4, 2024, Robert Arsov, a Director at Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial), executed a sale of 60,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 15,113,902 shares of Rumble Inc.

Rumble Inc operates as a video-sharing platform, providing content creators a space to distribute and monetize their video content. The company has been a popular choice among creators seeking alternatives to traditional platforms that enforce strict content policies.

The shares were sold at a price of $6.05, valuing the transaction at approximately $363,000. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly, yet the insider retains a substantial number of shares.

Over the past year, Robert Arsov has sold a total of 350,012 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of sales by insiders at Rumble Inc, with a total of 11 insider sales and no insider buys reported over the same period.

The current market cap of Rumble Inc stands at approximately $1.67 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details on the company's financial health and market position.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors or those analyzing the financial stability and future prospects of Rumble Inc.

