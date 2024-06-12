What's Driving Lufax Holding Ltd's Surprising 83% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU, Financial), a prominent player in the credit services industry, has witnessed a remarkable stock performance recently. With a current market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a stock price of $2.17, Lufax has seen a significant 3.58% gain over the past week and an impressive 82.88% surge over the past three months. Despite these gains, the current GF Value of $4.51 suggests a possible value trap, advising investors to think twice before making a move. This is a stark contrast from three months ago when the stock was considered significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $12.75.

Company Overview

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, focusing on personal lending and wealth management solutions. The company caters to the unmet financial needs of small business owners and salaried workers, while also offering tailored wealth management services to China's middle class and affluent populations. Its platform is divided into two main hubs: the Retail Credit Facilitation Hub and the Wealth Management Hub. 1798373207187812352.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite its growth, Lufax's Profitability Rank remains low at 3/10. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.71%, which is better than 21.57% of 510 companies in the industry. Similarly, its Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.24%, outperforming 26.36% of 535 companies. Over the past decade, Lufax has maintained profitability for 7 years, ranking better than 41.91% of 513 companies in the sector. 1798373229514092544.png

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is currently at 4/10. Over the past three years, Lufax's revenue per share has declined by 17.40%, which is still better than 12.73% of 487 companies. The five-year revenue growth rate per share stands at -2.90%, surpassing 32.8% of 436 companies. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next three to five years is 6.79%, which is better than 29.87% of 77 companies. However, the company's EPS without NRI has seen a significant decline of 60.80% over the past three years, though it is expected to grow by 53.42% in the next three to five years, outperforming 96.3% of 27 companies. 1798373248703033344.png

Notable Shareholders

Among Lufax's notable shareholders, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds 12,089,786 shares, representing 2.11% of the company. Jim Simons follows with 2,536,194 shares, accounting for 0.44%, and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,946,500 shares, or 0.34% of the company.

Competitive Landscape

Lufax operates in a competitive landscape with key players such as Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) with a market cap of $2.26 billion, Qifu Technology Inc (QFIN, Financial) valued at $3.07 billion, and Navient Corp (NAVI, Financial) with a market cap of $1.63 billion. These companies represent the closest market capitalization within the same industry, providing a benchmark for Lufax's performance and strategic positioning.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lufax Holding Ltd's recent stock performance has been impressive, with an 83% increase in just three months. However, the company's current GF Value suggests potential risks, indicating that investors should proceed with caution. Despite challenges in profitability and growth, Lufax's strategic focus on technology-empowered financial services and its strong shareholder base may continue to play a crucial role in its market position and future growth prospects within the competitive credit services industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.