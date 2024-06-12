Sumi Shrishrimal, EVP, Chief Risk Officer of iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC, Financial), sold 1,131 shares of the company on June 3, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,298 shares of the company.

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a healthcare company that provides ambulatory electrocardiogram monitoring solutions for patients at risk for arrhythmias. The company's technology platform, Zio, uses algorithms and cloud-based data analytics to help physicians monitor and diagnose patients effectively.

Over the past year, Sumi Shrishrimal has sold a total of 1,854 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for iRhythm Technologies Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 17 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the latest transaction, shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc were trading at $88.91, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.77 billion.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $134.53, which suggests that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66, the stock might be undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider might provide investors with different perspectives on their investment decisions, considering the company's current stock valuation and market performance.

