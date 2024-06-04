On June 4, 2024, James Miller, Director at Crown Holdings Inc (CCK, Financial), executed a sale of 9,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 12,884 shares of Crown Holdings Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc, a global leader in metal packaging technology, specializes in the production of packaging products for consumer marketing companies. The company's offerings include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products and metal vacuum closures and caps.

Over the past year, James Miller has sold a total of 9,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Crown Holdings Inc shows a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Crown Holdings Inc were priced at $82.93 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.73, which is above both the industry median of 16.87 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $87.73, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This suggests that Crown Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.