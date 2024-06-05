On June 5, 2024, Semtech Corp (SMTC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending April 28, 2024. Semtech Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, algorithms, wireless semiconductors, connectivity modules, gateways, routers, and connected services for IoT. The company operates in four reportable segments: Signal Integrity, Advanced Protection and Sensing, IoT System, and IoT Connected Services. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through the Advanced Protection and Sensing Products segment, with a significant portion coming from the Asia Pacific region.

Performance Overview

Semtech Corp reported net sales of $206.1 million, surpassing the high-end of its guidance range and the analyst estimate of $200.15 million. The company achieved a GAAP gross margin of 48.3% and a Non-GAAP gross margin of 49.8%, both above the midpoint of guidance. GAAP operating expenses were $96.4 million, down 16% year-over-year, while Non-GAAP operating expenses were $77.4 million, down 17% year-over-year and below the midpoint of guidance.

Despite a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $23.2 million, Semtech Corp reported a Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.1 million. GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.36, whereas Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share stood at $0.06, exceeding the high-end of guidance.

Financial Achievements

Semtech Corp's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the semiconductor industry, which is characterized by rapid technological advancements and intense competition. The company's ability to manage costs effectively and achieve significant declines in channel inventories across its end markets is commendable.

I am pleased with Semtech’s solid first quarter financial performance, with net sales above the high-end of our guidance range, along with meaningful declines in channel inventories across each of our end markets," said Paul H. Pickle, Semtech's president and chief executive officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q4 FY2024 Q1 FY2024 Net Sales $206.1 million $192.9 million $236.5 million Gross Margin 48.3% 43.5% 49.8% Operating Expenses (GAAP) $96.4 million $619.6 million $114.8 million Operating Income (GAAP) $3.1 million $(620.0) million $(11.9) million Net Income (GAAP) $(23.2) million $(642.4) million $(29.4) million Diluted EPS (GAAP) $(0.36) $(9.98) $(0.46) Adjusted EBITDA $33.1 million $24.0 million $30.8 million

Analysis and Outlook

Semtech Corp's performance in Q1 FY2025 demonstrates its resilience and effective cost management strategies. The company's ability to exceed revenue and earnings estimates highlights its strong market position and operational efficiency. The reduction in operating expenses and improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin are indicative of the company's focus on cost control and profitability.

We continue to closely monitor costs, with non-GAAP operating expenses down 17% year-over-year, and we believe we have improved allocation of spending to drive near-term financial results," said Mark Lin, Semtech's executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Looking ahead, Semtech Corp's outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 includes net sales of $212.0 million, with a Non-GAAP gross margin of 50.0% and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.09. The company's focus on cost management and strategic allocation of resources is expected to drive continued financial performance and growth in the coming quarters.

