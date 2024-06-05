Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations with Strong Subscription Growth

Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $196.0 million, up 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $194.37 million.
  • Subscription Revenue: $177.4 million, up 12% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Income Per Share: $0.04, compared to $0.01 in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $36.2 million, a significant increase from $14.3 million year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: GAAP operating income of $5.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.2 million one year ago.
  • Customer Growth: 138 $1 million customers, up 20% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase Program: 14,301,236 shares of Class A common stock repurchased under the 2024 Share Repurchase Program, with an additional $100 million authorized for repurchases.
Article's Main Image

On June 5, 2024, Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported total revenue of $196.0 million, a 13% increase year-over-year, and a GAAP net income per share of $0.04, compared to the estimated earnings per share of $0.03 and estimated revenue of $194.37 million.

1798452531467284480.png

Company Overview

Sprinklr Inc is a leading enterprise software provider that enables customer-facing functions across the front office to collaborate and communicate across digital channels. Its product suite includes Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights, and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates globally, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Americas.

Performance Highlights

Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) reported total revenue of $196.0 million for Q1 FY25, up from $173.4 million in the same period last year. Subscription revenue also saw a significant increase, reaching $177.4 million, a 12% year-over-year growth. The company achieved a GAAP operating income of $5.7 million, a notable improvement from the operating loss of $3.2 million reported in Q1 FY24.

“Despite operating in a more challenging macro environment, we generated strong free cash flow in Q1 and we’re innovating with new products and AI features. While the changes and initiatives we’re implementing will take several quarters to work through, we believe we have the right strategy and leaders in place,” said Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr Founder and Co-CEO.

Financial Achievements

Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) demonstrated strong financial health with net cash provided by operating activities amounting to $41.7 million and free cash flow of $36.2 million. The company also reported an increase in its customer base, with 138 customers generating over $1 million in revenue, a 20% year-over-year growth.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24
Total Revenue $196.0 million $173.4 million
Subscription Revenue $177.4 million $157.7 million
GAAP Operating Income $5.7 million $(3.2) million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $20.4 million $11.0 million
GAAP Net Income Per Share $0.04 $0.01
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share $0.09 $0.06

Analysis and Outlook

Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) has shown resilience and adaptability in a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company's focus on innovation and strategic leadership changes, including the appointment of Trac Pham as Co-CEO, are expected to drive future growth and operational efficiency. The strong financial performance, particularly in subscription revenue and free cash flow, underscores the company's robust business model and market position.

For the second fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2024, Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) has provided guidance with subscription revenue expected between $177.5 million and $178.5 million, and total revenue between $194 million and $195 million. The company also anticipates non-GAAP net income per share to be between $0.06 and $0.07.

Overall, Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong financial health and growth potential, making it a noteworthy consideration for value investors and stakeholders in the enterprise software industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sprinklr Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.