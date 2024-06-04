On June 4, 2024, Nigel Travis, a Director at Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF, Financial), executed a sale of 7,700 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 19,855 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, known for its apparel and accessories, targets young adults under its Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister brands. The company operates stores globally and offers a wide range of products including casual clothing, personal care items, and accessories.

Over the past year, Nigel Travis has sold a total of 11,315 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen across the company, where there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co were trading at $173.66 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $8.825 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.48, which is above the industry median of 18.01.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $49.29, indicating that at a price of $173.66, Abercrombie & Fitch Co is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.52.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors as it aligns with a broader pattern of insider selling at Abercrombie & Fitch Co, despite the stock's current market valuation suggesting it is significantly overvalued.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.