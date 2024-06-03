On June 3, 2024, Charles F. Wagner Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), sold 3,250 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was executed at a stock price of $460, totaling $1,495,000. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 47,137 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company is known for its focus on developing treatments for cystic fibrosis but also has ongoing research and development programs in other serious diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,500 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 61 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $460 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $124.65 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 31.35, which is above both the industry median of 26.36 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $365.02, which suggests that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business expectations provided by analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and consider the insider's ongoing ownership stake in the context of the company's financial performance and market position.

