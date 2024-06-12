Chief Financial Officer David Day of Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) executed a sale of 20,732 shares of the company on June 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 471,131 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $13 each.

Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) is a technology company that operates in the digital advertising sector. The company provides a platform that enables publishers to manage their advertising revenue through various channels, including desktop, mobile, and connected TV.

Over the past year, David Day has sold a total of 96,845 shares of Magnite Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Magnite Inc shows a pattern of 29 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

As of the latest transaction, Magnite Inc has a market cap of $1.907 billion. The stock's current price of $13 gives it a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current valuation metrics.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Magnite Inc is estimated at $12.27 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are viewing the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.