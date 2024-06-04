On June 4, 2024, Neal Keating, a director at Triumph Group Inc (TGI, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 68,987 shares of Triumph Group Inc.

Triumph Group Inc specializes in manufacturing and overhauling aerospace structures, systems, and components. Operating in various sectors of the aerospace industry, Triumph Group Inc plays a crucial role in both commercial and military aviation markets.

Over the past year, Neal Keating has actively increased his stake in the company, purchasing a total of 27,200 shares and selling none. This latest acquisition is part of a broader trend of insider buying at Triumph Group Inc, with a total of 6 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Triumph Group Inc were priced at $14.13 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $1.17 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Triumph Group Inc stands at 2.31, significantly below both the industry median of 33.905 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Triumph Group Inc is estimated at $11.53 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

