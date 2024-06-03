On June 3, 2024, Christopher Lindner, President of FootJoy, a division of Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF, Financial), executed a sale of 7,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 93,710 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Acushnet Holdings Corp is primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized under brands such as Titleist and FootJoy.

Over the past year, Christopher Lindner has sold a total of 31,953 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Acushnet Holdings Corp shows a total of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp were trading at $65.52 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.53, which is above both the industry median of 19.37 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $59.93, making the price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.09. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Acushnet Holdings Corp.

