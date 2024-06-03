On June 3, 2024, Robert Muraro, the Chief Commercial Officer of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial), executed a sale of 12,500 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $116.63 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 206,951 shares of the company.

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial) is a leading provider of midstream services and is primarily engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas and gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Over the past year, Robert Muraro has sold a total of 37,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial) holds a market cap of $26.20 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 24.32, which is above the industry median of 11.155. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers.

The GF Value of Targa Resources Corp is estimated at $73.15, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.59.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might attract the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the stock's valuation and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.