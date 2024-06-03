On June 3, 2024, Teresa Elder, CEO of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company at a price of $5.21 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,615,787 shares of the company.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW, Financial) is a provider of high-speed data, cable TV, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers in the United States.

Over the past year, Teresa Elder has sold a total of 40,000 shares of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 5 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW, Financial) were trading at $5.21 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $457.508 million. According to the GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44, indicating that it is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.