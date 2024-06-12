Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company on June 4, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,538,393 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $10.94 each.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. The company primarily provides real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. eXp World Holdings Inc leverages an online platform for agents and brokers to access a range of tools, training, and technology, facilitating virtual engagement and operations.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 550,000 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

As of the latest sale, eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of approximately $1.70 billion. The stock's current price of $10.94 reflects a GF Value of $15.65, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7. According to GuruFocus, this suggests that eXp World Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

