Insider Sale: CFO Elinor Mertz Sells Shares of Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Elinor Mertz, Chief Financial Officer of Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial), sold 7,578 shares of the company on June 3, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 564,154 shares of Airbnb Inc.

Airbnb Inc operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. It is based in San Francisco, California.

Over the past year, Elinor Mertz has sold a total of 16,774 shares of Airbnb Inc and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 120 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Airbnb Inc were priced at $145.74, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $92.55 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.52, slightly above the industry median of 19.37.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Airbnb Inc is estimated at $166.23 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation under various metrics, including the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

