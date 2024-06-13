Shirley Kuhlmann, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company on June 3, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 139,409 shares of the company.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of treatments for pain and other conditions. The company's products are designed to improve patient outcomes and address unmet medical needs.

Over the past year, Shirley Kuhlmann has sold a total of 68,584 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc were trading at $32.57, giving the company a market cap of $1.037 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.16, which is lower than the industry median of 23.03 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $28.08, which suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Shirley Kuhlmann might be of interest to investors tracking insider activities, especially considering the stock's valuation and recent trading price relative to its GF Value.

