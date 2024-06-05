On June 5, 2024, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), executed a sale of 22,500 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 520,668 shares of Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, operates across various sectors including technology, digital advertising, and various consumer services. The company is known for its significant influence on the global technology landscape.

Over the past year, Sundar Pichai has sold a total of 270,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 64 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Alphabet Inc were priced at $176.58 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $2,177.041 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.16, which is above the industry median of 22.225 but below the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $151.13, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17. This suggests that Alphabet Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation trends.

