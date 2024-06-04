Director MRKONIC GEORGE R JR sold 397 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) on June 4, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin and hair care products, and salon services, catering to the beauty needs of various consumers.

Over the past year, MRKONIC GEORGE R JR has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 397 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been no insider buys but seven insider sells over the same timeframe.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc were priced at $389.34 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $18.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.10, which is below both the industry median of 18.01 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ulta Beauty Inc is estimated at $574.36 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics against its current market price.

