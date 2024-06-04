Director Kenneth Bacon Sells 1,800 Shares of Welltower Inc (WELL)

On June 4, 2024, Kenneth Bacon, a Director at Welltower Inc (WELL, Financial), executed a sale of 1,800 shares of the company at a price of $103.91 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,579 shares of Welltower Inc.

Welltower Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in healthcare infrastructure. The company's portfolio includes a range of properties such as senior housing, post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Welltower Inc shows a total of 0 insider buys and 1 insider sell, including the recent transaction by the insider.

Shares of Welltower Inc were trading at $103.91 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $62.79 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 129.64, significantly above both the industry median of 16.925 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $90.34, indicating that with a current price of $103.91, Welltower Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider may provide investors with context on the insider's perspective of the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.