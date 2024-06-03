On June 3, 2024, John Rainey, Executive Vice President of Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial), sold 25,578 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 415,743.103 shares of Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc operates a chain of retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $65.48 each. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 58,630 shares and made no purchase transactions.

The broader insider transaction history for Walmart Inc shows a significant inclination towards selling, with 100 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest sale, Walmart Inc's shares have a market cap of approximately $540.73 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.71, which is above both the industry median of 16.72 and the company’s historical median.

The current stock price also reflects a GF Value of $55.97, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

