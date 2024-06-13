Madre De, Chief People Officer of Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial), sold 4,442 shares of the company on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 95,523 shares of Datadog Inc.

Over the past year, Madre De has sold a total of 63,340 shares of Datadog Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 101 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Datadog Inc is a company that provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age. The platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Datadog Inc were trading at $109.46. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $36.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Datadog Inc stands at 345.25, significantly above the industry median of 26.45.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Datadog Inc is estimated at $134.54 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

