David Obstler, Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial), executed a sale of 10,745 shares in the company on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 325,028 shares of Datadog Inc.

Datadog Inc is a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform that helps companies improve agility, increase efficiency, and provide end-to-end visibility across applications and their infrastructure. The company's solutions integrate and automate infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack.

Over the past year, David Obstler has sold a total of 520,961 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc shows a total of 101 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the recent transaction, shares of Datadog Inc were trading at $109.46, giving the company a market cap of $36.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 345.25, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.45.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Datadog Inc is estimated at $134.54 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.