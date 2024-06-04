On June 4, 2024, Preto Del, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Sprout Social Inc (SPT, Financial), sold 4,020 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 167,124 shares of Sprout Social Inc.

Sprout Social Inc is a provider of cloud-based social media management solutions. The company's offerings enable organizations to manage social media networks, schedule posts, improve engagement, and analyze performance across various platforms.

Over the past year, Preto Del has sold a total of 33,372 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Sprout Social Inc, where there have been 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sprout Social Inc were trading at $32.23 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.92 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of the stock is $90.27, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.36.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

