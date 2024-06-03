On June 3, 2024, Dean Hager, Director at Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 370,081 shares of the company.

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) specializes in providing software solutions that help organizations manage Apple devices. The company's offerings include device management, application lifecycle management, personalized support, and security compliance.

Over the past year, Dean Hager has sold a total of 98,730 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) were trading at $15.39 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.966 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow based on historical trading multiples and adjustments for the company's past performance and expected future performance.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Jamf Holding Corp is $27.16 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

This insider sale and the current valuation metrics provide important context for potential investors considering a position in Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial).

