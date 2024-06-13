Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Benjamin Singer of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial) sold 2,000 shares of the company on June 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 110,705 shares of the company.

Procore Technologies Inc, a leading provider of construction management software, facilitates project management, resource management, and financial management for construction firms to increase efficiency and streamline communication.

Over the past year, Benjamin Singer has sold a total of 90,598 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend at Procore Technologies Inc, where there have been 103 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest sale, shares of Procore Technologies Inc were trading at $67.58. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $9.698 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $83.75, suggesting that Procore Technologies Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.