Director Lara Caimi Sells 5,399 Shares of Confluent Inc (CFLT)

On June 3, 2024, Lara Caimi, a Director at Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial), executed a sale of 5,399 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Confluent Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $25.88 each.

Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial) is a technology company that specializes in real-time data streaming solutions. The company's platform enables organizations to access, store, and manage data as continuous streams, providing a foundation for building dynamic data pipelines and applications.

Over the past year, Lara Caimi has sold a total of 69,337 shares of Confluent Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The stock of Confluent Inc was trading at $25.88 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.378 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $36.30, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sell event aligns with the overall trend of insider transactions at Confluent Inc, where more insiders have chosen to sell shares rather than purchase them over the past year.

