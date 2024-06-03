On June 3, 2024, Jason Warnick, Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company at a price of $21.25 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,066,241 shares of the company.

Robinhood Markets Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States. It provides a platform for users to invest in stocks, options, exchange-traded funds, and cryptocurrency without paying commissions. The company aims to make financial services accessible to everyone by providing an intuitive and straightforward platform for individual investors.

Over the past year, Jason Warnick has sold a total of 95,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The overall insider transaction history for Robinhood Markets Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases, with 60 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc were trading at $21.25 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $18.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 143.80, significantly higher than both the industry median of 18 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $14.18, indicating that at a price of $21.25, Robinhood Markets Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.5.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent transaction by the insider may provide investors with insights into the company's current valuation and stock performance.

