Owens & Minor Inc (OMI, Financial), a global healthcare solutions company, recently witnessed a significant insider transaction. Snehashish Sarkar, the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, sold 9,980 shares of the company on June 4, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 59,137 shares of Owens & Minor Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc specializes in providing integrated supply chain services in healthcare, offering a range of products and services aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiency in healthcare settings.

The shares were sold at a price of $17.32, valuing the transaction at approximately $172,717.60. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, Snehashish Sarkar has sold a total of 9,980 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Owens & Minor Inc shows a pattern of sales, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The current market cap of Owens & Minor Inc stands at $1.34 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are crucial in assessing the stock's market position.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Owens & Minor Inc is estimated at $25.43 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The insider transaction history and the GF Value are critical indicators for investors considering the stock's current and future potential.

This recent insider sale might influence investor perception, especially considering the stock's valuation and the overall insider selling trend at Owens & Minor Inc.

