Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased by 4.2% to $7.6 billion.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: $1.43, at the higher end of the outlook range.
  • Enterprise Comparable Sales: 1% increase, driven by a 2.1% increase in traffic, partially offset by a 1.1% decline in average ticket.
  • Dollar Tree Comparable Sales: Increased 1.7%, with a 2.8% increase in customer traffic and a 1.1% decrease in average ticket.
  • Family Dollar Comparable Sales: Increased 0.1%, with a 0.9% increase in customer traffic and a 0.8% decrease in average ticket.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $436 million, a 3% decrease from last year.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: Decreased by 45 basis points.
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 30 basis points, driven by lower freight costs.
  • Adjusted SG&A Rate: Increased by 75 basis points.
  • Inventory: Decreased by 2% or $103 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $224 million, compared to $402 million last year.
  • Share Repurchase: $310 million returned to shareholders by repurchasing 2.5 million shares at an average price of $122 per share.
  • Store Closures: Closed 506 underperforming Family Dollar stores in Q1.
  • Capital Expenditures: $472 million, reflecting accelerated new store openings and ongoing investments.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $618 million.
  • Long-term Debt: $3.4 billion.
Release Date: June 05, 2024

Positive Points

  • Net sales increased by 4.2% to $7.6 billion, indicating solid revenue growth.
  • Dollar Tree's multi-price strategy is showing positive results, with converted stores outperforming expectations.
  • Family Dollar's consumable comp was up 1.4%, showing resilience in essential goods.
  • The company is taking decisive actions to optimize its portfolio, including closing underperforming Family Dollar stores.
  • Dollar Tree continues to gain market share in consumables, with dollar growth exceeding the market by 660 basis points.

Negative Points

  • Dollar Tree's discretionary comp declined by 3.2%, indicating weaker demand for non-essential items.
  • The company faced a significant impact from an early Easter and unfavorable weather, which negatively affected sales.
  • Shrink (inventory loss) remains a problem, although it has stabilized.
  • Family Dollar's discretionary comp was down 4.7%, showing ongoing challenges in non-essential categories.
  • Incremental operating expenses related to the loss of the Marietta distribution center are expected to impact EPS by $0.20 to $0.30 for the full year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You've maintained the mid-single digit comp guidance for the year. Q1 was a bit softer. What underpins the confidence around that? And can you give more perspective on the future of the multi-price point concept?
A: The confidence comes from the impact of multi-price points, which continue to drive traffic and larger baskets. Multi-price stores are out-comping those without it. The basket size with multi-price items is twice as large, and it drives more trips to the stores. (Rick Dreiling, CEO)

Q: If you are not able to sell Family Dollar, what is the plan B? And can you give a sense of the corporate overhead allocated to Family Dollar?
A: It's too early to say what all the alternatives are. Corporate overhead is roughly 50/50 between Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The most critical functions like supply chain and merchandising are separate. (Rick Dreiling, CEO)

Q: At the Dollar Tree banner, what trends have you seen post-Easter? And can you elaborate on the acceleration strategy at Dollar Tree?
A: Post-Easter trends are in line with the 2% to 4% comp guidance for Q2. The acquisition of 99 Cents Only stores reflects our commitment to Dollar Tree and is expected to generate returns above our average. Multi-price is attracting higher-income consumers. (Jeffrey Davis, CFO; Rick Dreiling, CEO)

Q: How have the cooler resets been progressing, and what is the overall impact on comps?
A: Cooler resets are driving incremental sales, especially in Family Dollar. On the Dollar Tree side, multi-price has unlocked the frozen and refrigerated category, offering items like pizzas that feed a family of four for $4 or $5. (Rick Dreiling, CEO)

Q: Can you discuss the strategic process for Family Dollar and the potential dis-synergies if you were to divest it?
A: It's too early to discuss specific outcomes. However, the business functions like supply chain and merchandising are largely separate, minimizing potential dis-synergies. (Rick Dreiling, CEO)

Q: What changes do you see in traffic versus ticket in the multi-price converted stores? And what are you seeing in the promotional landscape?
A: Traffic increases by about 3%, and the ticket goes up by about 55 basis points in multi-price stores. The promotional landscape is stable and not irrational, with some incremental movements in categories like soda pop. (Rick Dreiling, CEO; Jeffrey Davis, CFO)

Q: How are the supply chain investments, like Rotacarts, benefiting the business?
A: Rotacarts have improved delivery and unload times, reduced damages, and increased associate satisfaction. In-stocks and DC service levels to stores are also improving. (Jeffrey Davis, CFO)

Q: Can you discuss the shrink trends and gross margin performance?
A: Shrink trends have stabilized but remain a problem. Gross margin pressure at Dollar Tree was due to consumable mix, while Family Dollar saw a 40 basis point improvement in gross margins. (Rick Dreiling, CEO; Jeffrey Davis, CFO)

Q: How are you thinking about your credit rating with regards to possible considerations for Family Dollar?
A: Maintaining an investment-grade rating is important. The underlying business, cash flows, and capital allocation are all in line with keeping us at an investment-grade level. (Jeffrey Davis, CFO)

Q: What are the top drivers for the implied EBIT margin improvement in the back half of the year?
A: Key drivers include the acceleration of multi-price rollouts, neutralization of shrink and mix headwinds, potential SNAP tailwinds, and softer compares against last year's one-time issues. (Jeffrey Davis, CFO)

