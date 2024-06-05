Release Date: June 05, 2024

Positive Points

Net sales increased by 4.2% to $7.6 billion, indicating solid revenue growth.

Dollar Tree's multi-price strategy is showing positive results, with converted stores outperforming expectations.

Family Dollar's consumable comp was up 1.4%, showing resilience in essential goods.

The company is taking decisive actions to optimize its portfolio, including closing underperforming Family Dollar stores.

Dollar Tree continues to gain market share in consumables, with dollar growth exceeding the market by 660 basis points.

Negative Points

Dollar Tree's discretionary comp declined by 3.2%, indicating weaker demand for non-essential items.

The company faced a significant impact from an early Easter and unfavorable weather, which negatively affected sales.

Shrink (inventory loss) remains a problem, although it has stabilized.

Family Dollar's discretionary comp was down 4.7%, showing ongoing challenges in non-essential categories.

Incremental operating expenses related to the loss of the Marietta distribution center are expected to impact EPS by $0.20 to $0.30 for the full year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You've maintained the mid-single digit comp guidance for the year. Q1 was a bit softer. What underpins the confidence around that? And can you give more perspective on the future of the multi-price point concept?

A: The confidence comes from the impact of multi-price points, which continue to drive traffic and larger baskets. Multi-price stores are out-comping those without it. The basket size with multi-price items is twice as large, and it drives more trips to the stores. (Rick Dreiling, CEO)

Q: If you are not able to sell Family Dollar, what is the plan B? And can you give a sense of the corporate overhead allocated to Family Dollar?

A: It's too early to say what all the alternatives are. Corporate overhead is roughly 50/50 between Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The most critical functions like supply chain and merchandising are separate. (Rick Dreiling, CEO)

Q: At the Dollar Tree banner, what trends have you seen post-Easter? And can you elaborate on the acceleration strategy at Dollar Tree?

A: Post-Easter trends are in line with the 2% to 4% comp guidance for Q2. The acquisition of 99 Cents Only stores reflects our commitment to Dollar Tree and is expected to generate returns above our average. Multi-price is attracting higher-income consumers. (Jeffrey Davis, CFO; Rick Dreiling, CEO)

Q: How have the cooler resets been progressing, and what is the overall impact on comps?

A: Cooler resets are driving incremental sales, especially in Family Dollar. On the Dollar Tree side, multi-price has unlocked the frozen and refrigerated category, offering items like pizzas that feed a family of four for $4 or $5. (Rick Dreiling, CEO)

Q: Can you discuss the strategic process for Family Dollar and the potential dis-synergies if you were to divest it?

A: It's too early to discuss specific outcomes. However, the business functions like supply chain and merchandising are largely separate, minimizing potential dis-synergies. (Rick Dreiling, CEO)

Q: What changes do you see in traffic versus ticket in the multi-price converted stores? And what are you seeing in the promotional landscape?

A: Traffic increases by about 3%, and the ticket goes up by about 55 basis points in multi-price stores. The promotional landscape is stable and not irrational, with some incremental movements in categories like soda pop. (Rick Dreiling, CEO; Jeffrey Davis, CFO)

Q: How are the supply chain investments, like Rotacarts, benefiting the business?

A: Rotacarts have improved delivery and unload times, reduced damages, and increased associate satisfaction. In-stocks and DC service levels to stores are also improving. (Jeffrey Davis, CFO)

Q: Can you discuss the shrink trends and gross margin performance?

A: Shrink trends have stabilized but remain a problem. Gross margin pressure at Dollar Tree was due to consumable mix, while Family Dollar saw a 40 basis point improvement in gross margins. (Rick Dreiling, CEO; Jeffrey Davis, CFO)

Q: How are you thinking about your credit rating with regards to possible considerations for Family Dollar?

A: Maintaining an investment-grade rating is important. The underlying business, cash flows, and capital allocation are all in line with keeping us at an investment-grade level. (Jeffrey Davis, CFO)

Q: What are the top drivers for the implied EBIT margin improvement in the back half of the year?

A: Key drivers include the acceleration of multi-price rollouts, neutralization of shrink and mix headwinds, potential SNAP tailwinds, and softer compares against last year's one-time issues. (Jeffrey Davis, CFO)

