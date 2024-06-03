On June 3, 2024, Johanna Roberts, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial), executed a sale of 600 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $188.9 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 62,888 shares of Penumbra Inc.

Penumbra Inc, based in Alameda, California, is a healthcare company focused on developing innovative medical devices. The company specializes in products designed to address challenging medical conditions in markets such as neuro and peripheral vascular conditions.

Over the past year, Johanna Roberts has sold a total of 6,300 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Penumbra Inc were trading at $188.9 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 81.56, which is above the industry median of 28.615.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Penumbra Inc is estimated at $307.36 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Penumbra Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.