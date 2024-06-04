On June 4, 2024, Christopher Wright, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $23.16 per share, totaling approximately $926,400. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,778,813 shares of Liberty Energy Inc.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) specializes in providing hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America.

Over the past year, Christopher Wright has sold a total of 518,215 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Liberty Energy Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 41 insider sales and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc were trading at $23.16 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.81 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.34, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.155 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Liberty Energy Inc is $21.43, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale may interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.