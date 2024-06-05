Release Date: June 05, 2024

Positive Points

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased by 27% to $36.3 million compared to $28.7 million in the previous year.

Strong growth in North American and Latin American operations, with 18% and 54% year-over-year increases, respectively.

First quarter gross margins improved to 44.6%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points over the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $3.9 million, a 40% increase compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Successful integration of recent acquisitions, Pacific Helmets and Jolly Boots, which contributed $3.9 million or 11% of total Q1 FY25 sales.

Negative Points

Asian business remained soft in the first quarter, impacting overall sales growth.

Operating margins decreased slightly to 6.1% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 6.8% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Higher SG&A costs negatively impacted operating profit, with a $3.5 million increase in expenses.

Continued weakness in the disposables product line in Asia and Europe.

Ongoing challenges with inventory reduction and generating cash flow, despite an $8.6 million reduction in inventory year-over-year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jim, congratulations on becoming CEO. With all the recent developments at Lakeland, what do you see as your major milestones over the next few quarters?

A: My primary responsibilities include developing our team, finding new additions, and making necessary changes. We need to fill out our team on the sales front and expect to see a new sales leader soon. Additionally, I am focusing on HR leadership. I am also traveling extensively to meet with our teams globally to ensure alignment and execution of our strategy.

Q: Can you provide more details on the partnership with Line Drive and its expected impact?

A: We recently conducted training with Line Drive, and initial feedback is positive. This partnership adds about 35 additional sales representatives, enhancing our reach to large national accounts. Line Drive has strong relationships and a compelling value proposition, which we believe will significantly boost our market presence.

Q: Operating margins were slightly down year-over-year. Can you elaborate on the factors affecting this and the outlook?

A: The decrease in operating margins was due to higher SG&A costs, including acquisition-related expenses and professional fees. We are actively working to reduce these costs and improve efficiencies. We expect to see improvements as we integrate our recent acquisitions and streamline operations.

Q: There was year-over-year growth in disposables for the first time in a while. Can you explain the factors behind this and the outlook for disposables?

A: We have clarified our strategic focus on disposables, which remains a strong part of our portfolio. Despite weaknesses in Europe and Asia, we saw significant growth in North and South America. We are optimistic about further growth, especially with our new Line Drive partnership and ongoing market expansion efforts.

Q: Regarding the LHD acquisition, can you provide an update on the timing and any potential hurdles?

A: We are very close to finalizing the LHD acquisition. While M&A processes can be unpredictable, I am highly confident that the deal will close soon. We are working diligently to meet all regulatory and third-party requirements.

