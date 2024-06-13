ICL Group Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of ICL Group Ltd's Dividends

Introduction to ICL Group Ltd's Upcoming Dividend

ICL Group Ltd (ICL, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on June 20, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for June 6, 2024. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to also consider the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, we will delve into ICL Group Ltd's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

What Does ICL Group Ltd Do?

ICL Group Ltd is a global manufacturer of products derived from minerals, operating across four key segments: phosphate solutions, potash, industrial products, and growing solutions. The company plays a pivotal role in the development of agriculture, food, and engineered materials, mining and manufacturing potash and phosphates used in fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and food additives. Additionally, ICL is involved in the production of industrial additives and materials, such as flame retardants and specialty phosphates. Its market presence spans Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

A Glimpse at ICL Group Ltd's Dividend History

Since 1999, ICL Group Ltd has maintained a steady record of dividend payments, distributed quarterly to its shareholders. Below, you can view a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down ICL Group Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, ICL Group Ltd boasts a trailing dividend yield of 6.04% and a forward dividend yield of 3.95%, indicating an expected decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was a robust 59.10%, though it moderated to 27.60% over five years, and further to 1.50% over the past decade. The 5-year yield on cost for ICL Group Ltd stock is approximately 20.43% as of today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio of ICL Group Ltd, which stands at 0.65 as of March 31, 2024, indicates a sustainable dividend policy. This ratio shows the proportion of earnings distributed as dividends, with a lower ratio suggesting ample earnings retention for growth and stability. Additionally, ICL Group Ltd's profitability rank is 8 out of 10, reflecting strong earnings capabilities relative to its peers, with consistent net profit reported in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

ICL Group Ltd's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a promising growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 14.00% per year highlight a robust revenue model. Moreover, its 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.60% further underscore its capacity for sustained earnings and dividends.

Conclusion: Assessing Dividend Sustainability and Growth

Considering ICL Group Ltd's consistent dividend payments, robust growth rates, and a prudent payout ratio, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend distributions. Its strong profitability and growth metrics further support the sustainability of its dividends. For investors seeking high-dividend yield opportunities, exploring stocks like ICL Group Ltd may prove beneficial. GuruFocus Premium users can further analyze these opportunities using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

