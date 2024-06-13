F N B Corp's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth Prospects of F N B Corp's Dividends

Introduction to F N B Corp's Upcoming Dividend

F N B Corp (FNB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on 2024-06-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into F N B Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does F N B Corp Do?

F N B Corp provides a full range of financial services, principally to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. It has three reportable business segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The majority of revenue is from the Community Banking segment. It offers commercial and consumer banking services. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital markets, and lease financing. Consumer banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage lending, and consumer lending along with a complete suite of mobile and online banking services.

A Glimpse at F N B Corp's Dividend History

F N B Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985 and has increased its dividend each year since 2009. The stock is listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 15 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down F N B Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, F N B Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.59% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.59%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on F N B Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of F N B Corp stock as of today is approximately 3.59%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2024-03-31, F N B Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.32, suggesting that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. F N B Corp's profitability rank, as of 2024-03-31, is 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

F N B Corp's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and F N B Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. F N B Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 4.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 62.31% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, F N B Corp's earnings increased by approximately 17.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 44.01% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.10%, which underperforms approximately 52.19% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while F N B Corp showcases a strong dividend history and a reasonable payout ratio, its growth metrics indicate some challenges compared to global competitors. Investors should consider these factors when assessing the future sustainability of dividends. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

