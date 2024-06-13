ABM Industries Inc. Q2 Earnings: Revenue Meets Estimates, EPS Declines Amid Strong Cash Flow Growth

Revenue Growth and Strong Cash Flow Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.0 billion, up 2% year-over-year, met estimates of $1.99 billion.
  • Net Income: $43.8 million, a decline of 16% from the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.69, a 12% decrease from the previous year's $0.78.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $125.3 million, down 9% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $101.4 million, significantly up from the prior year.
  • Share Repurchases: 555,461 shares repurchased at an average price of $42.84, totaling $23.8 million.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per common share, payable on August 5, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On June 6, 2024, ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. ABM Industries Inc is a provider of integrated facility solutions, offering services through five segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The company primarily operates in the United States.

Performance Overview

ABM Industries Inc reported a 2% increase in revenue to $2.0 billion, driven entirely by organic growth. However, net income declined by 16% to $43.8 million, and GAAP EPS fell by 12% to $0.69. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased by 9% to $125.3 million, and adjusted EPS dropped by 3% to $0.87.

1798679027612020736.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in net income, ABM Industries Inc achieved significant growth in operating cash flow, which rose to $117.0 million, and free cash flow, which increased to $101.4 million. These metrics underscore the company's strong cash-generative business model and effective working capital management.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $2,018.2 million $1,984.0 million 1.7%
Operating Expenses $1,763.5 million $1,715.2 million 2.8%
Net Income $43.8 million $51.9 million (15.7)%
GAAP EPS $0.69 $0.78 (11.5)%
Adjusted EPS $0.87 $0.90 (3)%

Segment Performance

The Aviation, Technical Solutions, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Education segments each grew between 4% and 5%, driven by solid market conditions and new business wins. The Business & Industry segment showed resilience with a revenue decline of less than 1%, offset by a diverse client and service mix.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

ABM Industries Inc ended the quarter with total indebtedness of $1,351.4 million and available liquidity of $561.8 million. The company repurchased 555,461 shares of common stock at an average price of $42.84, totaling $23.8 million. The remaining share repurchase authorization stands at approximately $186 million.

Dividend and Outlook

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per common share, payable on August 5, 2024. Based on the strong second-quarter performance, ABM Industries Inc raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $3.40 to $3.50, up from the previous range of $3.30 to $3.45.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, which were driven by our team’s outstanding execution and highlighted by strong cash flow, as well as mid-single digit organic revenue growth in our Aviation, Technical Solutions, Manufacturing & Distribution and Education segments,” said Scott Salmirs, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

ABM Industries Inc's second-quarter results reflect its robust business model and strategic initiatives. The company's ability to generate strong cash flow and its diversified service offerings position it well for continued growth and value creation for shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ABM Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.