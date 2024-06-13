On June 6, 2024, ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. ABM Industries Inc is a provider of integrated facility solutions, offering services through five segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The company primarily operates in the United States.

Performance Overview

ABM Industries Inc reported a 2% increase in revenue to $2.0 billion, driven entirely by organic growth. However, net income declined by 16% to $43.8 million, and GAAP EPS fell by 12% to $0.69. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased by 9% to $125.3 million, and adjusted EPS dropped by 3% to $0.87.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in net income, ABM Industries Inc achieved significant growth in operating cash flow, which rose to $117.0 million, and free cash flow, which increased to $101.4 million. These metrics underscore the company's strong cash-generative business model and effective working capital management.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Revenue $2,018.2 million $1,984.0 million 1.7% Operating Expenses $1,763.5 million $1,715.2 million 2.8% Net Income $43.8 million $51.9 million (15.7)% GAAP EPS $0.69 $0.78 (11.5)% Adjusted EPS $0.87 $0.90 (3)%

Segment Performance

The Aviation, Technical Solutions, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Education segments each grew between 4% and 5%, driven by solid market conditions and new business wins. The Business & Industry segment showed resilience with a revenue decline of less than 1%, offset by a diverse client and service mix.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

ABM Industries Inc ended the quarter with total indebtedness of $1,351.4 million and available liquidity of $561.8 million. The company repurchased 555,461 shares of common stock at an average price of $42.84, totaling $23.8 million. The remaining share repurchase authorization stands at approximately $186 million.

Dividend and Outlook

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per common share, payable on August 5, 2024. Based on the strong second-quarter performance, ABM Industries Inc raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $3.40 to $3.50, up from the previous range of $3.30 to $3.45.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, which were driven by our team’s outstanding execution and highlighted by strong cash flow, as well as mid-single digit organic revenue growth in our Aviation, Technical Solutions, Manufacturing & Distribution and Education segments,” said Scott Salmirs, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

ABM Industries Inc's second-quarter results reflect its robust business model and strategic initiatives. The company's ability to generate strong cash flow and its diversified service offerings position it well for continued growth and value creation for shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ABM Industries Inc for further details.