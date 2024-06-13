The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) has recently garnered attention from investors and financial analysts, thanks to its solid financial position. With its shares currently priced at $95.27, The Cooper Companies Inc has experienced a daily gain of 1.1%, despite a three-month change of -6.66%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that The Cooper Companies Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects have been backtested from 2006 to 2021, revealing a strong correlation with long-term stock performance. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance.

With a GF Score of 95 out of 100, The Cooper Companies Inc demonstrates a high potential for market outperformance.

Understanding The Cooper Companies Inc Business

The Cooper Companies Inc, with a market cap of $18.97 billion and annual sales of $3.73 billion, is a leading eyecare company in the US. It operates through two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision deals primarily in contact lenses, holding about a quarter of the US market with popular brands like Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti. CooperSurgical focuses on reproductive, fertility, and women's health care, offering a wide range of medical devices and is known for Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the US.

Financial Strength Breakdown

The Cooper Companies Inc's financial resilience is evident in its Interest Coverage ratio of 5.38, which highlights its ability to meet interest obligations comfortably. Additionally, its Debt-to-Revenue ratio stands at 0.73, showcasing a strategic approach to debt management that strengthens its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The Cooper Companies Inc ranks highly in profitability, as evidenced by its Profitability Rank of 9/10. Its operational efficiency is further supported by a strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars. Growth remains a key strength, with a notable 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.8%, outperforming 66.67% of its industry peers.

Conclusion

Considering The Cooper Companies Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance.

