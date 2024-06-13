Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With a current share price of $437.32 and a modest daily increase of 0.31%, despite a three-month decline of 6.27%, the company shows significant resilience and potential for future growth. A detailed analysis using the GF Score indicates that Gartner Inc is poised for substantial future success.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system from GuruFocus, designed to predict stock performance by evaluating five key aspects of a company's financial health. These aspects include Financial Strength, Profitability, Growth, GF Value, and Momentum. Each component is weighted differently based on its impact on long-term stock performance. Gartner Inc boasts a GF Score of 93 out of 100, indicating a high potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Gartner Inc's Business

With a market cap of $33.95 billion and annual sales of $5.97 billion, Gartner Inc operates from Stamford, Connecticut, providing critical research and analysis on IT and related technology sectors. The company serves a diverse clientele, including chief information officers and business executives, helping shape IT budget planning through its comprehensive reports and consulting services. Gartner operates through three main segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Research segment.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Gartner Inc's financial robustness is reflected in its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 8.95 and an Altman Z-Score of 5.02, indicating low risk of financial distress. The company's strategic debt management is evidenced by a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.49, showcasing its prudent financial policies and stability.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Gartner Inc's profitability is highlighted by its increasing Operating Margin, which has grown significantly over the past five years. The company's Gross Margin also reflects its efficiency in converting revenue into profit, with consistent improvements over the same period. Gartner's growth is further underscored by a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 17.6%, outperforming a substantial portion of its industry peers.

Conclusion

Considering Gartner Inc's strong financial foundation, impressive profitability, and robust growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other high-scoring companies using the GF Score Screen provided by GuruFocus.

