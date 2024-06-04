On June 4, 2024, Stephen Carey, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 161,968 shares of the company.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, based in Baudette, Minnesota, is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company's focus areas include endocrinology, oncology, and dermatology among others.

Over the past year, Stephen Carey has sold a total of 30,426 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $63.58 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.434 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 43.32, which is above the industry median of 22.69.

The GF Value of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc is $58.60, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

