On June 5, 2024, Antonio Smyth, Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP, Financial), sold 4,898 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,446 shares of the company.

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP, Financial) is a major utility company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to over five million customers across 11 states. The company is known for its substantial investments in renewable energy and infrastructure aimed at improving energy delivery and reducing carbon emissions.

Over the past year, Antonio Smyth has sold a total of 4,898 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for American Electric Power Co Inc shows a total of 2 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of American Electric Power Co Inc were trading at $90 each. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $47.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.71, which is above the industry median of 15.09 but below the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $94.63, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This suggests that American Electric Power Co Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current valuation metrics, including the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

