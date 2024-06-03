On June 3, 2024, Francois Locoh-Donou, President, CEO & Director of F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), sold 1,450 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $169.55 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 122,912 shares of F5 Inc.

F5 Inc specializes in multi-cloud application services and application delivery networking (ADN). The company's solutions ensure the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and data storage devices.

Over the past year, Francois Locoh-Donou has sold a total of 21,751 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for F5 Inc shows a total of 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of F5 Inc were trading at $169.55 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.70 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 19.82, which is lower than the industry median of 26.2 and also below the company’s historical median.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99, based on a GF Value of $171.83. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

